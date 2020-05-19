BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday the New York Lottery announced that the top-prize winning ticket for Monday's Take 5 drawing was sold in Buffalo.

The ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store, located on South Park Avenue The ticket is worth $18,312.50 before taxes. Two other winning tickets worth the same amount were sold in Brooklyn and Binghamton.

The winning ticket can be cashed in up to one year from the day of the original drawing.

