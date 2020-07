BUFFALO, N.Y. — A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for Sunday's drawing was sold in Buffalo, the New York Lottery announced Monday.

The winning ticket was sold at Fillmore Mini Mart in Buffalo's Fillmore-Leroy neighborhood. When redeemed, the winning ticket will be worth $18,620.50 before taxes.

Two other winning tickets, worth the same amount, were sold in Lowville and Wading River. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to redeem their tickets.