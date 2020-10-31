Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Alden

A winning ticket worth $22,309 was sold at Tops Markets on Broadway in Alden.

ALDEN, N.Y. — Three top-prize winning Take 5 lottery tickets were sold in New York State on Friday, one of which was sold here in Western New York.

The ticket sold here in Western New York was sold at Tops Markets located at 12775 Broadway in Alden. The other two tickets were sold in Herkimer and Yonkers, according to the New York State Lottery.

The winning tickets are each worth $22,309 before taxes. The New York Lottery says winners may cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Take 5 drawings happen every evening at 11:21 p.m.