The winning ticket is worth $37,990.50 before taxes.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A top-prize winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold in Western New York on Sunday.

According to the New York Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Market in the Square located at 535 Division Street in North Tonawanda.

The winning ticket is worth $37,990.50 before taxes. The New York Lottery says the winner may cash in their ticket up to one year from the date of the drawing.