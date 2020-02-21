BUFFALO, N.Y. — A prize winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold in Niagara Falls and is worth $20,226, according to the NY Lottery.

The winners were announced Thursday. The ticket was sold at the Tops located at 7200 Niagara Falls Blvd. Two other winning tickets, both also worth $20,226, were sold in the Bronx and Rochester.

