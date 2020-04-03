BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that the winning Take 5 ticket from Tuesday night's drawing was sold in Buffalo.

The winning ticket was sold at Cleveland Hill Drug at 1479 Kensington Avenue on the Northeast side of the city.

We don't know the name of the winner yet, but that person will take home $63,544, before taxes.

