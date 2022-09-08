Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A winning New York Lottery ticket was sold in Buffalo.
The top prize winning ticket was sold for the Sept. 7 Take 5 Evening drawing. The ticket is worth $12,333.50 and was sold from South Park Express Food Market.
Take 5 players can check their midday and evening draws on the New York Lottery website. The drawings take place twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
The prize won must be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).