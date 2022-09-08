Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Buffalo

The top prize winning ticket was for the Sept. 7 Take 5 Evening drawing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A winning New York Lottery ticket was sold in Buffalo.

The top prize winning ticket was sold for the Sept. 7 Take 5 Evening drawing. The ticket is worth $12,333.50 and was sold from South Park Express Food Market.

Take 5 players can check their midday and evening draws on the New York Lottery website. The drawings take place twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The prize won must be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.