BUFFALO, N.Y. — The WNY Land Conservancy announced Friday the winners of the DL&W Corridor design ideas competition.

They received nearly 100 design idea proposals from all over the world.

The first place winner was submitted by MNLA, a New York City-based landscape architecture firm.

Matt Renkas, a South Buffalo firefighter, was selected as the Community Choice Winner of the DL&W Design Ideas Competition. In addition to being a firefighter, Renkas has a degree in Landscape Architecture from SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry.



Their ideas will be an inspiration for the final concept of the 1.5 mile stretch of that section of the Buffalo Corridor.