'Wing King' celebrates National Chicken Wing Day by eating 58 wings

"Wing King" Drew Cerza embarked on the Visit Buffalo Niagara's Buffalo Wing Trail to celebrate the day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a very important day on Friday in Western New York, it was National Chicken Wing Day. A day that would not be around had it not been for us 58 years ago.

And to celebrate this wonderful day Drew Cerza, the "Wing King" himself embarked on a long journey all day long to eat 58 wings at 12 different spots that are on the Buffalo Niagara's Buffalo Wing Trail. A wing for each year since the first known order of Buffalo wings.

He did it, not just for his love of chicken wings, but he's doing it as part of a thank you tour.

"I'm gonna thank all the restaurants they had a tough time during covid surviving and these are the restaurants that make buffalo famous for wings all over the country so I just want to say thank you and have some wings I'm hungry," Cerza said.

"I asked the restaurants to not hurt me with hot wings, but I'm sure there's going to be some spicy ones in there but it is what it is I gotta live up to my name!"

Drew's tour consisted of the following stops: