Wine & Wheels returns to Artpark 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After selling out in 2021 Wine & Wheels will be returning this summer for those ready to try a hand at Pottery while enjoying a bottle of wine.
"The result might just be a ceramic masterwork for the ages … or a misshapen, abstract impressionistic “idea” of a cup. Either way, it’ll make for a good conversation piece on your mantle, right?" the event preview on the website says.
Artpark will offer a total of 14 Wine & Wheels classes, to be held in the Artpark Clay Studio on July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, August 5 and 12.
Each date will include classes at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Capacity is limited to 10 people, ages 21 and older, per session. Advance registration required.
Tickets cost $55 per person and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com.
To find more upcoming events at Artpark this summer visit www.artpark.net/events.