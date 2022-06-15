Wine & Wheels returns to Artpark 2022

After selling out in 2021 Wine & Wheels will make its return to Lewiston's Artpark

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After selling out in 2021 Wine & Wheels will be returning this summer for those ready to try a hand at Pottery while enjoying a bottle of wine.

"The result might just be a ceramic masterwork for the ages … or a misshapen, abstract impressionistic “idea” of a cup. Either way, it’ll make for a good conversation piece on your mantle, right?" the event preview on the website says.

Artpark will offer a total of 14 Wine & Wheels classes, to be held in the Artpark Clay Studio on July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, August 5 and 12.

Each date will include classes at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Capacity is limited to 10 people, ages 21 and older, per session. Advance registration required.

Tickets cost $55 per person and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com.