So what happens when you mix wine... and dogs? You get the annual Wine and Wags Social at the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The event featured wine and beer tastings from local breweries and wineries, along with food, pet-themed vendors and more.

"When we see people support an event like this, it means so much because it tells us they believe in what we're doing," said Gina Lattuca with the SPCA Serving Erie County. "But when we see them actually show up, during a day like this with the rain falling and we still have hundreds and hundreds of people, who showed, it makes us wonder how we're going to thank each and every person because what they're doing means so much to us."

Part of the proceeds raised will go right back to the SPCA Serving Erie County.