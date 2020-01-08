Wine and dine to help shelter animals on Saturday

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 1 at Webster's Kitchen, people are invited to come eat inside, outside or get takeout to support the Niagara County SPCA.

Fifteen percent of the food and drink sales will go back to the SPCA during that time. Tito's Vodka for Dog People will also be donating $1 for every cocktail sold at the restaurant during the month of August to the SPCA.