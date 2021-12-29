Windsong Radiology resumes appointments after 'systems issue'

Patients scheduled for imaging on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 had to be rescheduled.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Windsong Radiology is seeing patients again Wednesday after a "systems issue" forced patient appointment cancellations on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28. Patients scheduled for imaging on those days had to be rescheduled.

Marketing Manager Gina Fedele tells 2 On Your Side that Windsong was closed for the holiday on Dec. 24 and did not reopen until Wednesday, Dec. 29, with their systems back up and running as normal.

The nature of the "systems issue" was not made clear. Windsong Radiology is investigating the matter.