Storm cleanup continues across Western New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul says crews are still out and about, restoring power outages and assessing damage after severely high winds hit the region on Saturday.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — After a severely windy weekend, Western New York is now officially in recovery mode, like many other communities hit hard by the severe weather system over the weekend.

With high winds and flooding causing significant power outages across the region, Gov. Kathy Hochul stopped by Hoak's Lakeshore Restaurant in Hamburg along Route 5 to update people on where things stand when it comes to cleanup and restoration efforts statewide.

"Here on the waterfront, Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, we always get hit so hard," Hochul says. "That is why we're going to continue building back resiliency."

As part of that plan, Hochul says the state plans to provide more resources to build projects in areas, like Hamburg, that can "withstand Mother Nature to the extent possible."

@GovKathyHochul was back home today in WNY & stopped by Hoak’s in Hamburg to provide an update on restoration efforts post-storm…



Thousands of folks are still without power.



I’ll have more on this after football tonight on Ch. 2! @WGRZ — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) December 13, 2021

While flooding was a major issue for homes along the water, the biggest issue has been and remains power outages.

"Nearly 100,000 homes lost power during the height of this," Hochul says. "Here in Hamburg, I'm told winds hit as high as 70-plus miles per hour."

Companies like National Grid and New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) have been working diligently, even well before the storm and high winds hit, to get crews out into communities to help secure power lines and assist with outages in real time.

Hochul says 83,000 workers are still on call statewide to help out where and when needed. In addition, shelters are available for those who are in need.

If you're still experiencing a power outage, be sure to report it to your supplier as soon as possible and do not attempt to touch or approach downed wires as they may be live.