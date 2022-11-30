WNY weather causes power outages

Winds will continue to pick up into the afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wind and rain have caused some minor power outages across Western New York.

As of 1:54 p.m., about 66 National Grid customers are currently without power, with the majority of the outages in Amherst and Pendleton.

Their website shows restoration time later this afternoon.

Around 124 NYSEG customers are without power, mostly in West Seneca, Cheektowaga, Depew and Clarence. There is no estimated time for restoration listed on their website.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties until 4 a.m. Thursday. Another Wind Advisory was added for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties until 1 a.m. Thursday.

Winds will continue to pick up into Wednesday afternoon.