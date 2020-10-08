Wilson Foundation awards $1M; plus grants from Salvatore, KeyBank and Oishei

The foundations will work with local child care resource and referral agencies to distribute grants of up to $2,000 per provider.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation has awarded more than $1 million to help nearly 525 small, home-based childcare providers throughout Western New York to keep operating during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funds come through the “Small Grants for Small Children” program and will be distributed across nine counties by four community foundations: Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation; $50,000; Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, $100,00; Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, $516,000 for Erie, Niagara, Wyoming and Allegany counties; and Rochester Area Community Foundation, $384,000 for Genesee, Monroe and Orleans counties.

The foundations will work with local child care resource and referral agencies to distribute grants of up to $2,000 per provider.