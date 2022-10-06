Willie Hutch Jones Play Ball Weekend kicks off Friday

Friday night, Willie Hutch Jones offered a free so-called "chalk talk" to talk to kids about baseball, softball, and life skills.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's "play ball" weekend for the Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program!

They've teamed up with the Buffalo Bisons for the major league's program to revive baseball in inner cities.

Organizers say the goal is to engage kids and celebrate their participation in the great American pastime.

"We also want to continue building community because that's the basis of it. If we can play together we can learn together we can grow together we can expand," Mykia Gibson of Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program said.

On Saturday, the Johnnie B. Wiley sports pavilion will host a free clinic for kids ages 5 to 12. It will include all the skills of baseball of hitting, throwing, catching, and running. Then that will be followed by a "pitch, hit and run" derby competition.