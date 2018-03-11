WILLIAMSVILLE, NY - The Village of Williamsville will celebrate the completion of their Main Street road improvement project Saturday.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, along with local leaders, will meet in front of Village Hall for a ribbon cutting ceremony in commemoration of the project's completion.

"Picture Main Street" set out to make the Village's Main Street area safer for pedestrians and attract more shoppers.

The Village is also celebrating the addition of a hawk signal, which is meant to help people walking across Main Street. The device will be up and running in front of the Village library in about two weeks.

Saturday's ceremony is set for 12:30 p.m.

© 2018 WGRZ