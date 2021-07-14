Garden Walk Williamsville happening Saturday

Almost 30 gardens will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Garden Walk Williamsville will showcase 29 gardens on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Every garden tells a little story and has a theme," said event co-chair Dian Lewin. "Everyone who is involved does it because they have a love of doing it and it shows."

The 18th annual garden walk is free to the public. Maps with the addresses of the participating gardens are free and will be available at the welcome tent in front of the Williamsville Branch Library.

Lewin is excited to show off the 1,700 square-foot butterfly-themed mural that can be viewed from the welcome tent. The mural is painted on the side of Village Hall.

The mural is the result of 18 years of donations from the community. Co-chair Deb Habes says it is a daily reminder of what the community created.

The Williamsville Business Association will be offering open-your-doors specials as a way to welcome visitors.

"We'd love for the garden walk visitors to really see the village — they could stay for lunch, do some shopping or even stay for dinner and cocktails," Habes said. "We're looking forward to seeing a lot of action on Main Street again."

Lewin and Habes are looking forward to having the garden walk return to in person after having the event virtually last year because of the pandemic.