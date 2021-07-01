Williamsville wants resident input on waterfront revitalization program

The village's Waterfront Advisory Committee will be collecting public comment on three Saturdays during the summer.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — If you live, or are an interested party in the Village of Williamsville, your input is being sought on the village's Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP).

The municipality's Waterfront Advisory Committee is looking to gather feedback on ideas for improving the waterfront along the Ellicott Creek corridor in the village. Having a plan in place allows for the effective use of land and waterfront resources, as well as a strategy for how to manage and protect those resources.

The committee will be out seeking input from residents on three Saturdays during the summer. Outreach sessions will be held from 8 AM - 1 PM on July 10, August 7 and September 11 near the front of the village hall on Main St. These are in conjunction with the weekly Williamsville Farmers Market, which is held at that same time each Saturday in the lot next to the Williamsville library.