Williamsville volunteer coach speaks about being dismissed over 9/11 tweet

"Someone will mention get over slavery, but it's time to never forget 9/11," said Chaq Nettles about the meaning of his tweet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On September 11, Chaq Nettles tweeted "Am I suppose to care about 9/11? because I don't."

Chaq Nettles spoke exclusively with Two On Your Side's Claudine Ewing about his tweet and the decision by the Williamsville School District to dismiss him over the insensitive tweet.

"That tweet had nothing to do with the lost lives and that event, that tweet had everything to do with that day getting so much recognition versus 400 years being ignored," said Nettles.

It wasn't long before the Williamsville Central School District tweeted "The District does not condone the insensitive tweets posted by a volunteer coach, who has been notified that he will no longer be associated with the Williamsville South football team. We will never forget the loss of lives this country suffered on September 11, 2001."

Nettles said he does care about 9/11. However, "someone will mention get over slavery but it's time to never forget 9/11. The point I'm trying to make is it still goes on today and it's happening everyday and it has an effect on the people in America "

Nettles had a few conversations with the head coach before he was told that he would not be coaching.

"We protest to get them to understand, we kneel to get them to understand and we get told to shut up and dribble, it's time for them to shut up and listen to what we have to say and try to understand it. you don't have to agree with what we're saying."

Nettles is a Williamsville South graduate. He was a standout football player.