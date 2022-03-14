Williamsville Suburban withdraws $58M demo and rebuild project

Plans for the $58 million tear-down and rebuild of Williamsville's largest nursing home were filed in May 2019.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Suburban Care Center, which had planned to build a 190-bed facility, has withdrawn the project from the State Department of Health.

That, of course, was before the pandemic halted health-care construction as DOH officials redirected their focus.