Williamsville Suburban withdraws $58M demo and rebuild project

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Suburban Care Center, which had planned to build a 190-bed facility, has withdrawn the project from the State Department of Health.
Plans for the $58 million tear-down and rebuild of Williamsville's largest nursing home were filed in May 2019. That, of course, was before the pandemic halted health-care construction as DOH officials redirected their focus.
DOH officials confirmed the project was pulled Feb. 23 and said no additional information was provided. The change caught union officials by surprise for 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, which represents health-care workers at the facility at 193 S. Union Road.