Williamsville students to transition to fully remote learning for grades 5-12

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Central School District announced Thursday night that it will be moving students in grades 5-12 to a 100% remote learning, which will begin on Tuesday.
The announcement comes on the heels of a very rocky start of the school year for the district.
The start of the school year was delayed for remote learners in grades 5 through 12 following an announcement five days before the school year started from Superintendent Dr. Scott Martzloff.
Three days later, the School Board voted to place Martzloff on administrative leave and launch an investigation into his conduct during the school reopening process.
The hybrid model of learning will continue for students in grades K-4.
Dr. John McKenna, the District’s Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources who has stepped in as the acting Superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District, offered the district's rationale for the plan.
"It’s easier to conduct hybrid model for the younger students," he said. "But based on curriculum and demands of 5-12 students, fully remote model is feasible and able to execute right now."
McKenna added that there will be a remote learning support team that will keep parents and families informed.
What aboutt the parents who aren’t as keen to accept decision?
"We are prepared to talk to them," he said.
Not everyone was pleased with that plan. Some parents outside the building voiced their frustration about the remote learning decision.
One mother who spoke during the meeting cried when discussing her son, who has autism.
"That presentation didn’t address my boy and other children with ... needs at all. What about my boy?” she said.