Williamsville students holding food drive this week

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The decision to have all Williamsville students learn remotely has been a contentious issue among families and district officials for the last few weeks.

While they await answers about their own schooling situation, students at area schools are banding together to organize a food drive to benefit FeedMore WNY.

The event is taking place Tuesday outside the Williamsville Central School District office. Students said they want to use their student unity to be a positive force in the community.