Williamsville student spells his way to Scripps National Spelling Bee

Sahab Sarkar was one of the 71 spellers from 39 schools who completed in the regional spelling bee this year and took home a trophy. His winning word is 'diatonic.'

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Williamsville student is heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition in Washington DC this May.

Sahab Sarkar is a 6th grader at Mill Middle School. He was one of the 71 spellers from 39 schools who competed in the regional spelling bee this year and took home a trophy. His winning word is 'diatonic.' Sarkar said that word wasn't new to him.

He is the third student from the Williamsville district to qualify for the spelling bee competition since 2020. His win is taking him to the National Spelling Bee in Washington DC.

Most of the preparation comes home.

"It's really a mix of everything so nothing gets boring. I would start with the origin of roots to build vocabulary knowledge and get a dictionary and copy some of the words down. That's pretty much all we got," Sarkar said.

At school, his teacher, Mr. Randy Gammiero, helps him build more about the rules about the different languages of origin.

Sarkar's photographic memory also helps him. His parents said it's a skill that goes beyond a classroom. His mom, Dr. Sukanya Basu, said he is also good at playing the piano and violin. Sarkar also scored the highest individual scorer for 5th graders.