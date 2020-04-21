WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Two Buffalonians and their friends from around the northeast have started a unique way to give back to essential workers through something called 6FT Closer.

There are so many essential workers doing all they can to make sure others are taken care of during this pandemic. Chances are you know a few and now there's a very special way you can show how much you appreciate them.

All you need is your phone and 6FT Closer will take care of the rest.

"You see people clapping in windows and ringing the cowbells and it's amazing and it's beautiful and it's fantastic. But it's not personal. Doing something a bit more personal would have a big impact," Friedman said.

It's what inspired Noah Friedman of New York City and his team of six to create 6FT Closer.

It's a website where you can nominate an essential worker who deserves to be recognized or send a "thank you" video to an essential worker who you've never met.

"You match with someone almost instantly," said Ariella Sharf, of Williamsville. "You make the video for them through your phone, upload it and they get the video right away."

In just a few weeks, they've managed to spread more than 500 messages of gratitude well beyond the states.

"Australia, Columbia, Israel, Sweden," said Ben Sharf, of Williamsville.

Though the 6FT Closer team has gotten little to no sleep, it's all about certain moments for them. For example, a woman and her husband waiting for a lung transplant sent in a video to thank health care workers for all they do.

"My husband is awaiting a lung transplant so we couldn't do this without you. We are so grateful, we love you," they said in the video.

It makes it all worthwhile for the 6FT Closer team.

"It was actually one of my teammate's dads who caught wind of what we were doing," Ben Sharf said.

It's such a simple thing when you think about it.

"That little gesture, that quick 30 second video made that person move to tears and inspire them to keep going the next day," said Sahil Bhaiwala of New York City.

"They don't care what you look like, they don't care if you stutter, it's really the message at the core," Ben Sharf said.

But as time has proven again and again, little gestures are really anything but.

