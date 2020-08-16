Williamsville seeking volunteers to help build new playground at Island Park

Those looking to volunteer must pre-register online before September 6.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Village of Williamsville is looking for volunteers to help build a new playground at Island Park.

The new playground is part of the Village of Williamsville's Picture our Parks 2025 initiative. The former playground was disassembled in early August, according to the village.

A community build of the playground is currently set for September 11 through September 13. The playground installation will be led by Parkitechts, a playground construction company, as well as village officials.

The village says the community build will have social and physical distancing measures, and other safety protocols, in place.

Those looking to volunteer must pre-register online before September 6. The village says a member of the volunteer recruitment team will contact volunteers the week of the build to answer questions and to confirm availability.