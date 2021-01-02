Williamsville schools recognized nationally for unique math learning model

The district has won the National District of Distinction Award for its MathLAB program.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — On Monday, the Williamsville Central School District announced that is has been recognized nationally for its unique math learning model, which was developed in-house.

The district has won the National District of Distinction Award for it's MathLAB program. Educators Harry O’Malley and Dr. Chris McGinley developed the instructional model for the district after O'Malley noticed a need for it in 2015.

The model involves teachers using daily assessments to track and understand how students are doing in their math studies.

“The underlying belief is that the more quickly teachers can intervene, regardless of why a student misses a concept, the more effectively they can target the source of misunderstanding and better position students for future learning,” said Mr. O’Malley.

The program also helps to identify students who may benefit from additional help with math.

“This unique and innovative approach allows us to provide all students with timely support in response to their ever-changing needs and has significantly increased student understanding and performance results," added O'Malley.

The award is presented by District Administration magazine for projects similar to this one, which help the district meet specific needs it faces.

“As a result of the District’s strategic and long-term commitment to continuous improvement, the student performance at all four middle schools has been elevated, especially among students needing support who are receiving regular targeted intervention,” added Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Dr. Marie Balen.