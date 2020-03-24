WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — With school out for now, some members of the Williamsville Central schools are doing what they can to help out in the fight against COVID-19.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from district schools were collected and donated to medical professionals and first responders on the front lines of the crisis.

“It’s incredibly important during these unprecedented times to come together as a community and support those battling this global pandemic,” said Williamsville Central School District Superintendent Dr. Scott Martzloff. “Medical professionals and first responders are working tirelessly to protect our community. We are proud to be able to collect personal protective equipment and donate it to help ensure they stay safe and healthy during this challenging time.”

Supplies included masks, face shields, gloves and sanitation wipes. They were dropped off at the Amherst Police department and will be distributed where they are needed most throughout WNY.

Williamsville Central School District