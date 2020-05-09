Williamsville School Board unaware of superintendent's decision to delay start of school

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — On Friday, the Williamsville School District announced that fully-remote learners would have a delayed start to the school year. However, on Saturday, the school board says they were unaware of the superintendent's decision to do so.
The school board said that on September 2, they were told the district would be ready to open its doors and start school on September 8.
The board says the decision "came as a surprise on Friday" and that they will hold a special meeting on Sunday at 11 a.m., and will also have a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
"We sincerely apologize to the families that are impacted by this last-minute decision and we will work with the District to ensure students in grades 5-12 who are in the remote online learning model can start their school year as soon as possible," board members said in a press release.