Williamsville School Board unaware of superintendent's decision to delay start of school

The school board says they were surprised to hear of the superintendent's decision on Friday to have fully-remote learners start later than other students.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — On Friday, the Williamsville School District announced that fully-remote learners would have a delayed start to the school year. However, on Saturday, the school board says they were unaware of the superintendent's decision to do so.

The school board said that on September 2, they were told the district would be ready to open its doors and start school on September 8.

The board says the decision "came as a surprise on Friday" and that they will hold a special meeting on Sunday at 11 a.m., and will also have a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.