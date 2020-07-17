Williamsville residents file lawsuit against owners of assisted living facility

They're filing a lawsuit against the village planning board, People Inc and the owners of the Blocher Homes over the plan to shut down the facility.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — People who live near an assisted living facility in Williamsville are going to court to try to keep it from closing.

They're filing a lawsuit against the village planning board, People Inc, and the owners of the Blocher Homes over the plan to shut down the facility and turn it into affordable housing. Beechwood says the village badly needs low-rent housing and can't afford to keep running Blocher.

But the people who live around it said they are concerned about the extra traffic, noise and water problems that they say the project would bring.

"We've sent letters. We've sent letters. We've done petitions. We went to meetings. And we just feel that we aren't being heard," said Christine Hunt. "The community really needs to be heard. We need the planning board and the village board and the zoning board to listen to us. We are just asking that they take a much closer look at this."