Community plant swap and sale set for Saturday

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Free to the community is an upcoming plant swap and sale in Williamsville.

The swap and sale will be on Saturday, October 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at 5652 Main Street in Williamsville. Each person attending will receive one a door prize ticket for a chance to win a door prize.

There will be over 30 vendors in attendance selling plants, homemade items, and more.

The community trade table will give people the chance to "take a plant and leave a plant." People are also encouraged to dress up for Halloween if they want.

To learn more people can visit the groups Facebook event page here.