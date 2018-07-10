TOWN OF BETHANY, N.Y. — A Williamsville man was killed in a crash involving an ambulance late Saturday night.

Genesee County Sheriff's deputies say the accident happened at 11:55 p.m. on Route 63.

Deputies say Syed L. Rahman, 61, was driving northbound and crossed over the center line and hit an ambulance headed in the opposite direction.

Rahman died at the scene.

The driver and two passengers in the ambulance were taken to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. All three are members of the Bethany Fire Department who were returning from an earlier emergency call. No patients were in the ambulance.

Deputies didn't release any information on the extent of their injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

© 2018 WGRZ