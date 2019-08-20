GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — An investigation is underway after a Williamsville man was found dead after crashing his motorcycle in the Town of Pembroke.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an unconscious man lying in a field off Sliker Road just after 7 p.m. Monday.

Officials say Michael Block, 60, was traveling west on Sliker Road when he lost control of his motorcycle going around a curve, eventually crashing into a hedge row and multiple trees.

Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.