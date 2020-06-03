WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire in a home in Williamsville early Friday morning.

According to the fire chief at the scene, the fire started around 2 a.m. in a bedroom of the home on Ericson Drive. Crews were able to keep the flames contained to that room, and had it under control in about a half hour.

One person was taken by an ambulance to Millard Suburban Hospital, another was taken by car. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

The fire caused about $225,000 in damage. The cause is still under investigation.