WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A bounty of food could be found during a couple of free Saturday events in Williamsville.

Village officials and the Williamsville Business Association worked together on Homecoming on Main, an event that celebrates the completion of recent construction projects on East Spring Street and Main Street.

"Although we did the ribbon-cutting last year, this event is the showcase of how Main Street and the core were designed to operate," Williamsville Mayor Dan DeLano said in a statement.

A farmers market with about 30 local vendors and live music was scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the lot between the Amherst Municipal Building and the Williamsville Library. That runs every weekend.

A Taste of Williamsville event was scheduled at the same location later in the day, between 4 and 8 p.m. More than a dozen restaurants planned to take part in the event, which had previously been held in August but did not happen the last two years because of a decline in volunteers and attendance.

Other events scheduled throughout the day included: