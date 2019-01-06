WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Williamsville event Saturday afternoon aimed to raise money and bring more awareness to homeless veterans.

Come Fly A Kite for Homeless Veterans was held between noon and 4 p.m. at the Lamm Legion Post, at 962 Wehrle Drive.

There will be a basket raffle, and all money raised from the free family event will go toward Western New York Veterans.

Free kites were provided.

"It brings the community together, it makes them a little bit more aware," Gigi Grizanti said. "They can come and meet Vietnam veterans. They're a part of this committee, they actually founded this come fly a kite event. And it's just a really great way to bring people together in the community and have a fun day supporting veterans groups."