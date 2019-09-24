WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville East girls' varsity soccer team is forfeiting the remainder of its season after violating the Williamsville School District’s interscholastic athletic contract.

According to the Williamsville School District, an internal investigation discovered 13 girls on the Williamsville East Varsity Girls Soccer Team violated the code of conduct. The code must be signed by the players and their parents at the beginning of the athletic season, and deems how a player should behave outside of school during the season.

The school district says an incident took place off school property outside of school hours violating the code. The district did not specify what the students did to violate the code.

Since 13 of the 21 team members were suspended from playing and there were not enough junior varsity players able to move up to play, the school did not have a full team that could play for the rest of the season.

Williamsville Superintended Dr. Scott Martzloff released the following statement on Monday:

“We regret the need to take this action but our investigation showed that a number of team members engaged in behavior that clearly violated the athletic contract."

