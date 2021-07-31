Williamsville dedicates wildlife-themed mural at Glen Park

Village of Williamsville completes of a 214-square-foot wildlife-themed mural on the exterior wall of Noll Nature Pavilion.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Village of Williamsville on Wednesday, July 28, officially marked the completion of a 214-square-foot wildlife-themed mural on the exterior wall of Noll Nature Pavilion.

The work, titled “Glen in Bloom,” was painted by local artist Ali Price, who was commissioned by the Glen Park Joint Board to create the mural.

Her sixth mural since starting her own business a year ago, Price completed the artwork by early summer after approximately 180 hours of labor throughout a 30-day span.

“Working in Glen Park the last month was an extremely special time for me,” she said. “I met so many new friends and I had so many visitors every day, giving me their support and sharing their stories with me. I especially loved seeing all the kids run-up to the mural to pick out their favorite parts. I really felt like a part of the community and that I provided something to contribute.”

The mural at Glen Park draws inspiration from Henri Rousseau, a French post-Impressionist artist who was known for painting nature scenes. The mural’s title is derived from its location within Glen Park combined with the artwork’s depictions of nature at its peak.