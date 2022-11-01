Williamsville CSD calls criticized homework assignment 'unacceptable'

A Spanish homework assignment received criticism from some WCSD parents for allegedly being racist.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Central School District is calling a school assignment 'unacceptable' after it sparked some criticism among a few parents.

A Williamsville School District mom told 2 On Your Side said that she's upset about a Spanish homework assignment that her step-daughter got from her teacher at Mill Middle School.

The assignment asked students to translate 10 sentences from English to Spanish.

One of the sentences asked them to translate "You are Mexican and ugly" and further down the sheet they were asked to translate "You are pretty and American."

In a social media post the mother called the assignment "blatant racism."

During a regularly scheduled WCSD school board meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Dr.Darren Brown-Hall started the meeting calling the assignment unacceptable while reading the district's prepared statement.

"The District is aware of the homework assignment that was posted on social media. This assignment created by the teacher and provided to students was unacceptable. We are addressing the situation to ensure it does not happen again. The district does not condone any instructional material that denigrates our students, families, culture or beliefs. Our goal as a district is to create an intentionally welcoming learning environment, celebrating our community and its diversity. This assignment fails to meet our standards and will be dealt with appropriately."

When asked about whether or not the teacher who gave the assignment will face any disciplinary action, a spokesperson referred us to the previous statement and had no further comment.

Statement regarding homework assignment posted to social media: pic.twitter.com/jkk35QjXlp — Williamsville CSD (@WCSD_K12) January 11, 2022