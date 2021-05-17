Williamsville Central School District School Board election being held on Tuesday

The school district's board of education election will take place Tuesday, May 18 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Williamsville North High School gymnasium.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Three seats are up for grabs this week on the Williamsville Central School District School Board.

The school district's board of education election will take place Tuesday, May 18 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Williamsville North High School gymnasium. This comes after last year's tensions over the district's reopening plan.

Six candidates are running for the three open seats. The candidates include, Eric Borenstein (incumbent), Maureen Poulin, Shawn P. Lemay (incumbent), Dr. Swaroop S. Singh, Rev. Terry King and Dr. Michael J. Littman.

The three vote recipients who receive the highest votes will be elected for a term of three years. For more information about the candidates running for the school board seats, click here.

For anyone who cannot vote in person, absentee ballots are available. The ballots are due to the district clerk by 5 p.m. Tuesday. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.