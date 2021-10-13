Williamsville Central School District expands unified sports program to include volleyball

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Central School District is expanding its unified sports program.
Tuesday was the first game for the district's unified volleyball team. Williamsville already has two Section VI modified sports: basketball and bowling.
Coach Chuck Swierski told 2 On Your Side the program has been very successful and a lot of fun for everyone.
"Everything's a celebration," Swierski said. "I had two players today that haven't got a serve in before, but they got serves in today and everyone reacted; not just our team, people in the stands, people from Cheektowaga. It's just that feel good thing. I say it all the time, but it's one of those things where you walk in in a good mood and you leave the gym in a great mood."
The program brings together students with and without intellectual disabilities. Team organizers hope to get volleyball recognized as a competitive unified sport soon.