Williamsville hosts Dare to Repair Café to reduce waste, fix household items

This is the first time The Tool Library has hosted a Dare to Repair Café since 2019.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Village of Williamsville celebrated Earth Day on Saturday with what's called the Dare to Repair Café.

It's an opportunity for people to bring household items for fixers to repair in an effort to reduce waste. People were able to bring items such as lamps, vacuums, and small electronics to be repaired for free.

"Residents bring in broken items, which the Dare to Repair café fixes for free. This way the items are saved, they can be reused, they don't end up in landfills, and everybody is happy," said Eileen Torre, a Village of Williamsville trustee.

The event was held at Island Park on Main Street in Williamsville.

Anyone interested in volunteering as a fixer for a future Dare to Repair Café can find more information on their website.