Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn to leave Walden Galleria

Williams-Sonoma and Pottery Barn will close the Walden Galleria stores Jan. 31. Officials from the Walden Galleria and Pyramid Cos., the mall's developer, could not be reached for comment.

The departure from Walden Galleria doesn't mean the two San Francisco-based retailers are leaving the area. Representatives from WS Development, based in Chestnut Hill, Mass., said both Williams-Sonoma and Pottery Barn are among the retailers they will courting for the Station Twelve. The retail and entertainment complex is on the site of the former Northtown Plaza, along Sheridan Drive, in the Town of Amherst.