BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Niagara Partnership is concerned about the Department of Homeland Security's decision to suspend Trusted Traveler Program applications here in New York.

Applications were suspended because of a provision of the state's new Green Light Law, which denies access to state DMV records to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, Buffalo Niagara's binational economy generates over $400 billion in gross domestic product, and more than 680,000 jobs across New York are directly dependent on trade and investment in Canada.

On its website, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership says the DHS' decision to suspect the program "jeopardizes Buffalo Niagara's job-creating momentum," adding "A prolonged removal, and the unexplained ramifications for both truck freight travel and aviation, will undoubtedly cost time, money and jobs that the local economy simply cannot afford."

The partnership is now asking Western New Yorkers to send federal officials complaints about the suspension, asking them to reverse the decision.

RELATED: U.S. Attorney, Border Protection stand to call NY Green Light Law 'dangerous'

RELATED: New York State files lawsuit against Trump Administration over new Trusted Traveler policy

RELATED: Congress could take action after feds change Trusted Traveler Programs

RELATED: Answering questions about changes to Trusted Traveler Programs