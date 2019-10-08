BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future home of the Buffalo Bills is something regularly discussed by the league as well as lawmakers.

Will they continue to play at New Era Field down the road? Or will a new stadium be built?

2 On Your Side recently learned that the state approved plans for a $1.3 billion project on Long Island that will include a new hockey arena for the New York Islanders.

On Friday, 2 On Your Side spoke with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul to ask if the state is more likely to include stadium projects like this that can also be used for more events outside of eight football games a year.

"We are stewards of the taxpayer dollars, and we do want projects that we funded elsewhere where there is a multi-use element," Hochul said. "But I'm not saying that is any decision that's been made in respect to anything with the future of Western New York sports teams, but we have a very mixed bag of opportunities that we have, and it all comes down to job creation. I mean, will this money be spent to create jobs?"

One other important detail for this Long Island arena project is that it's being entirely privately financed, according to Empire State Development.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

New York State approves $1.3 billion arena for Islanders

Goodell suggests Bills need new stadium to stay 'competitive'

Politicians react to Bills stadium talk