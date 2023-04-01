Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins transform into 'Old Forge Pizzas'

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Saturday was a night filled with pizza and hockey in Luzerne County.
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins became the 'Old Forge Pizzas' for one night only in their game against the Syracuse Crunch at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Players wore specialty Old Forge pizza jerseys, and a new mascot named 'Pizza Boy' even made an appearance for the night.
The transformation is the first of its kind to highlight unique towns in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
