BUFFALO, N.Y. — Widespread snow is expected to arrive late afternoon on Sunday and will move in from the southwest.

Expect an inch of snow for areas south late in the day.

Then snow will move over the entire area early Sunday evening. Expect some accumulating widespread steady snow, with 2 to 4 inches Sunday night into Monday early morning. FutureLook shows the timing for snow arriving between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. for northern Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier, then for all of Western New York by mid-evening.

Snow will last into early Monday morning, and will have to watch for freezing drizzle mixing in early potentially.

The snow will become more scattered into Monday afternoon with a few lake effect snow showers southeast of the lakes possible.

Another system arrives later Wednesday and lasts into the first part of Thursday, with a wintry mix possible of snow and sleet.

