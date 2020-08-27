'Wide Right' jersey up for auction

The jersey worn by former Bills kicker Scott Norwood during Super Bowl XXV can be yours for a high price.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "Wide right" are probably the two most iconic, though heart-wrenching words in Buffalo sports history.

You can own a significant piece of that historic phrase, if you have a whole lot of money lying around, that is.

The jersey that was worn by former Bills kicker Scott Norwood during Super Bowl XXV is up for sale. That was the first of four Super Bowls the Bills went to. Norwood missed a field goal wide right in the final seconds of the game against the New York Giants.

Heritage Auctions has the jersey listed online and the current high bid is $24,000. The auction house estimated the value of the jersey at $50,000, so technically the current price is a good deal. Though the auction ends Saturday, so there's still plenty of time for the price to skyrocket.

Other pieces of cursed sports memorabilia have gone for much more money than that. In 2004, the foul ball that Cubs fan Steve Bartman reached for at Wrigley Field, potentially costing the team a shot at the World Series, was sold for $113,824. The ball was promptly blown up in a large ceremony, trying to exorcise the demons fans thought the ball brought upon the team.