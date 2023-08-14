Who owns your vet? It's less and less likely to be the doctor treating your dog.

Two local veterinarians went against a nationwide industry trend this summer when they partnered to buy Elmwood Small Animal Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two local veterinarians went against a nationwide industry trend this summer when they partnered to buy Elmwood Small Animal Hospital, later renamed North Buffalo Animal Hospital.

That purchase, which gave Reed Stevens his third ownership stake in a Buffalo vet practice site and David Gurzak his first, was only the latest in a series of ownership changes that have seen an increasing number of national acquisitions led by venture capital groups.

Just like with physician practices for humans, fewer professionals can afford to remain in solo practice and are either merging with other small groups, joining larger groups or selling altogether and becoming employees themselves.